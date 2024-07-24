Under Armour offers 25% off athlete-approved backpacks from $23

For a limited time only, Under Armour is offering 25% off athlete-approved backpacks. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Contain Backpack that’s currently marked down to $60, which is $20 off the original rate. This backpack has a water-resistant design that helps to keep your essentials dry and a soft-lined 15-inch MacBook sleeve as well. The interior is spacious to hold all of your gear and it has several pockets for smaller items too. This style is available in five color options and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!