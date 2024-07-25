Just about all Apple Watch Series 9 configs are now $100 off once again starting from $299

While we did see some fleeting deals for around $20 less over Prime Day, Amazon and Best Buy are once again offering various Apple Watch Series 9 configurations at $100 off the going rate. The new Series 10 models are certainly inbound, but if you’re not looking to upgrade at full price come September, it might be a long while before we see those new releases see deals deals this deep. Series 9 carries Apple’s S9 chip – the latest and greatest in the Series model wearable internals. All of the health and fitness tracking tech you know and love is at the ready alongside emergency features, Apple’s brightest Series model 3,000-nit display, and those double tap pinch gestures (details here). Head below to see how pricing breaks down across the lineup.

The links in the list above will take you to the discounted Amazon listings. But if there’s a color or style you’re not seeing on sale there, chances are Best Buy has you covered with the same $100 price drops. Browse through all of the discounted options there on this landing page.

All of the latest rumors and leaks on the upcoming Series 10 wearables can be found right here with some highlights listed below:

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

