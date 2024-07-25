Just about all Apple Watch Series 9 configs are now $100 off once again starting from $299

Justin Kahn -
Apple
$100 off From $299
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell deals

While we did see some fleeting deals for around $20 less over Prime Day, Amazon and Best Buy are once again offering various Apple Watch Series 9 configurations at $100 off the going rate. The new Series 10 models are certainly inbound, but if you’re not looking to upgrade at full price come September, it might be a long while before we see those new releases see deals deals this deep. Series 9 carries Apple’s S9 chip – the latest and greatest in the Series model wearable internals. All of the health and fitness tracking tech you know and love is at the ready alongside emergency features, Apple’s brightest Series model 3,000-nit display, and those double tap pinch gestures (details here). Head below to see how pricing breaks down across the lineup.

The links in the list above will take you to the discounted Amazon listings. But if there’s a color or style you’re not seeing on sale there, chances are Best Buy has you covered with the same $100 price drops. Browse through all of the discounted options there on this landing page

All of the latest rumors and leaks on the upcoming Series 10 wearables can be found right here with some highlights listed below:

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Wildly low price lands on Amazon’s popular 3-pack of ...
Update your kicks with Amazon’s Cole Haan Sale wi...
New official LE Concord DualSense Wireless Controller b...
ROCCAT Kone XP Air gaming mouse comes with a gorgeous R...
Moza Vision GS review: The premium sim racing wheel wit...
Shape up to 1/2 acre with Greenworks’ 80V 16-inch...
Spigen upgrades your MagSafe wallet with room for six c...
Today’s best iOS app price drops: Earth Atlantis,...
Load more...
Show More Comments