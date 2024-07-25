Google Pixel Watch 2 still at Prime Day all-time low, score one for $270 shipped (Reg. $350)

Update: This Prime Day deal is somehow still live and at the ready right after landing in our roundup of the best Android smartwatches in July 2024.

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Watch 2 at $269.99 shipped in various styles. This is the latest wearable from Google that carries a regularly $350 MSRP and is now sitting at the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Head below for more details on Google’s smart Wi-Fi wearable as well as a deal on the original Google Pixel Watch too.

Google’s future-minimalist, as I like to put it, second-generation Pixel Watch 2 delivers a wrap-around bubble-style display in both the black and silver 100% recycled aluminum cases at today’s Prime Day price. The second-gen model boasts three new sensors for everything from heart rate tracking and skin temperature, to stress management, made to combine with Google AI “for Fitbit’s most spot-on heart rate tracking yet.”

There’s up to 24-hour battery life here (a 75-minute charge delivers a full day of battery life), despite the Always-on display, so you can track workouts and access Google apps, including Calendar, Maps, and Gmail directly from your wrist. Get an even closer look in our hands-on review.

The previous-generation Google Pixel Watch starting form $149.99 shipped in various colorways. Delivering a nearly identical look to the newer model, this was an originally $280 piece of kit that’s now $130 under that to deliver the best price we have tracked on Amazon ever.

Pixel Watch 2 features:

The Pixel Watch 2 comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management; 100% recycled light aluminum housing makes it comfortable to wear. The all-new heart rate sensor and Google AI combine for Fitbit’s most spot-on heart rate tracking yet, so you can get more precise health and fitness info

