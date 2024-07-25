Instant’s regularly up to $70 electric Cold Brewer has the iced coffee ready in ‘under 20 mins.’ at the $35 all-time low

It’s iced coffee season folks and Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker. Regularly $70, you can score one at 50% off the MSRP with the listing currently sitting at $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. While we have most recently been tracking this model down at $50 where it has been sitting all year, you’re still looking at an additional $15 in savings to deliver a new Amazon all-time low on a cold brewer from the makers of Instant Pot.

You could certainly grab one of those (not electric) steep jugs that will more or less deliver the same thing, but you’ll have to leave it sitting in the fridge overnight (or for least 8 hours or so). With the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker you’ll be ready to go in “under 20 minutes” by way of its FlashExtract tech that allows you to brew the joe from any of your favorite ground beans in a fraction of the time – it also “works perfectly well” for loose tea leaves too.

With the more basic steeping models, you’re basically playing a guessing game in terms of the strength (the longer you let it go, the stronger it gets), but with the Instant model you can just simply choose how strong the coffee in the 32-ounce pitcher will be.

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker features:

Make true cold brew in under 20 minutes, Compared to traditional 24-hour cold brewing. Not a coffee person? No problem! The Instant Cold Brewer works perfectly well for tea. Just be sure to use loose tea leaves, not tea bags and let the cold brewer work its magic. Choose the strength and get ready for a delightful drink. Create the perfect pour over iced coffee. Fill your glass with ice cubes and pour your cold brew. Option to add your choice of milk to finish off your perfect pour over iced coffee. The Instant Cold Brew Coffee Maker features a removable 32-oz glass pitcher. Whether you’re drinking solo or sharing with your loved ones, you will still get a top-quality drinking experience based on your personal choice.

