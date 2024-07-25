Is the 6 Classic still the nicest Galaxy Watch? Score the silver rotating bezel model at the $279 low (Reg. $400)

Amazon is now offering the silver 43mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic down at $278.56 shipped. You’re looking at a regular $400 wearable with a deep $120 price drop that undercuts the Samsung sale price by $51 right now. Today’s deal is the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon for this configuration and the lowest price we can find. While I do like the black case model, that one will run you the same $329.99 shipped sale price Samsung is offering right now now, and it just doesn’t have that same traditional timepiece vibe for me. I’ll explain below.

It might not be the new Galaxy Watch 7, but just on looks alone I still think the 6 Classic is the nicest Samsung wearable ever released and especially so with the silver model.

The Ultra does look impressive and is, frankly, a far more powerful piece of tech, but it loses some of the elegance of the 6 Classic to me. Not everyone needs (or looks good) in a giant oversized, scuba-ready, trail watch like that, but just about anyone looks great in a round silver-cased 43mm in my opinion.

I like the cushion case vibes on the new Ultra, but the rounded silver Classic with the rotating bezel – a feature some say the Ultra should definitely have – and the coin edge etched aesthetics are simply second to none in the smartwatch game to me. It has just enough of what makes a traditional timepiece so alluring for many, while still packing in all of the health and fitness tracking tech, messaging, voice control, and everything else the Samsung smartwatch ecosystem brings to a wrist near you.

I might also argue that the 43mm model hits right in the sweet spot in terms of size. While some folks certainly have a wrist large to enough to avoid that awkward oversized look a 47mm+ timepiece arguably requires, if you ask me, most folks don’t.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features:

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a timeless, iconic look and a bezel that just clicks with your style; It not only looks great, but it also rotates to give you easy access to all your apps. Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Zone in on the results you want with personalized heart rate zones. Watch scans your health data to provide HR zones tailored just for you; Target your preferred intensity to maintain the heart rate needed to achieve your goals. Get the insights to develop better sleep habits with Advanced Sleep Coaching.

