J.Crew Factory is loaded with deals! Save an extra 60% off clearance + free shipping

Jcrew Factory takes an extra 20% off orders of $100 or 25% off totals exceeding $125. Plus, save an extra 60% off clearance with code EXTRA60 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on jeans, t-shirts, activewear, shoes, and more. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Straight-Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $98. These jeans are available in two versatile color options and feature stretch to promote all-day comfort. The hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look and will pair with all of your back-to-school shoes as well. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim-Fit Five-Pocket Tech Pants $59 (Orig. $98)
- Textured Cotton Sweater Polo $60 (Orig. $90)
- Straight-Fit Jeans $59 (Orig. $98)
- Performance Half-Zip Pullover $39 (Orig. $98)
- Cotton Washed Jersey Pocket T-Shirt $17 (Orig. $35)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cropped Twill Paper-Bag $59 (Orig. $98)
- Crochet Cardigan Sweater $59 (Orig. $98)
- Draper Denim Trouser $70 (Orig. $118)
- Ballet Flats with Cap Toe $70 (Orig. $118)
- Sweater-Shell $30 (Orig. $50)
- And even more deals…
