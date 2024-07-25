This is the lowest price of entry to the new Wi-Fi + Cell M2 iPad Air lineup, now back down at the $699 all-time low

If you’re looking to get in on the M2 iPad Air game without spending a fortune but still remain connected just about anywhere, Amazon has now brought back the all-time low pricing on the entry-level 11-inch 128GB model with Wi-Fi + Cell connectivity at $699 shipped with a couple color options. This is a regular $749 tablet, but you might as well keep the $50 in your pocket if you’re looking to bring one home right now. Deals on the cellular M2 Airs have been hard to come by outside of the pricey higher-end models, and this deal is matching the lowest we have tracked yet.

Apple’s M2 iPad Air is likely the best model for most folks, outside of those who just must have the most powerful M4 machine possible. It is a more than capable tablet experience, delivering the most powerful Air model to date in a series of fun color options that makes for a future-proof solution when it comes to Apple Intelligence features and a machine you likely won’t have to upgrade any time soon considering it just came out.

The 128GB capacity here certainly isn’t anything to write home about, but it is a great way to score a deal and you can always leverage the USB-C port to integrate external storage devices to help the cause.

At this point you probably already know the drill here – Liquid Retina display, 12MP front and back cameras for taking photos, video chatting with friends, and more, “All-Day Battery Life,” and Touch ID are joined by Wi-Fi 6E support. But this time you’re also landing the 5G Cellular with eSIM tech to ensure you’re connected when away from home (and the freebie Wi-Fi access).

Apple M2 iPad Air features:

iPad Air is powerful, versatile, and comes in a choice of two sizes. Featuring a stunning Liquid Retina display and the amazing performance of the M2 chip, along with Touch ID, advanced cameras, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB-C connector. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and next-generation Apple Pencil Pro experience. The gorgeous Liquid Retina display features advanced technologies like P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity, which make everything look stunning.

