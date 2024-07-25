Moment Summer sale live at up to 50% off: Tele T-Series iPhone lens, leather cases, more from $15

After featuring its big Warehouse clearance sale last month, the annual Moment Summer sale has now arrived. The brand delivers some of our favorite iPhone lens attachments as well as iPhone cases and leather AirPods Pro covers, alongside a host of other accessories including bags and totes, but that’s just for starters. Now offering as much as 50% off the going rates, you’ll find both the older M-Series and newer T-Series smartphone lens attachments on sale to upgrade your photography game this summer as well as a host of deals on the aforementioned accessories. All of the offers are waiting right here, but you’ll find some top picks highlighted below as well.

Annual Moment Summer sale up to 50% off

While we are still tracking some deals on the previous M-series iPhone lens attachments down below, one standout offer from the summer sale would have to be the newer T-Series Moment Tele 58mm Mobile Lens down at $135 shipped. Regularly $150, these latest-generation variants rarely see deals with today’s offer being among the lowest we have tracked and the deepest price of the year we have featured.

Designed to work with the wider apertures found on the latest-generation iPhone and Android devices, the T-Series Moment Tele 58mm Mobile Lens allows you to get much closer to the subject, be it for “portraits, landscapes, or smooth video”,” with a precision-polished, six-element design “to achieve an extra low dispersion rate.” We have always loved the Moment lens attachments and very much suspect you will too.

Expect the same dreamy bokeh and natural background compression that comes from shooting through telephoto glass, with stunning clarity and better low light performance at higher image resolutions.

More Moment Summer sale deals:

T-Series Moment Tele 58mm Mobile Lens features:

Get 2X (or 4x with the Moment Pro Camera app) closer to your subject. Incredible for portraits, landscapes, and smooth video, the Tele 58mm is the best telephoto lens we’ve ever made. Made with 25% more glass, this lens is crisp edge to edge on the latest iPhone and Android phones.

