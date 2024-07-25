OWC’s new 1TB Envoy portable SSD is already down to new $120 Amazon low (Reg. $150)

Courtesy of the official OWC storefront on Amazon, you can now score the brand’s new 1TB Envoy portable SSD at $119.76 shipped. This is regularly a $150 portable drive that’s only been out for a few months, and today’s deal lands it back at its lowest price from earlier this month. This is the best price we have tracked for this portable SSD that takes its place on the market as a relatively affordable counterpart to the Envoy Pro FX SSD.

OWC’s new Envoy portable SSD is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, and it offer sustained speeds of over 1,000MB/s. It’s a palm-sized SSD that’s easy to carry around, and it’s quite durable thanks to the aircraft-grade aluminum case protecting the SSD inside. Other highlights of this portable drive include an LED to indicate power and activity status, an included USB-C to USB-C cable, and 3-year limited warranty, among other things.

OWC’s new Envoy is a perfect on-the-go drive that works well with Macs, iPads, iPhones, PCs, and more, but you can also check out the brand’s Envoy PRO FX portable SSD as well that starts at $200. It’s among the fastest Pro-grade portable SSDs right now, and you can learn more about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

OWC 1TB Envoy portable SSD features:

Performance for All: Over 1000MB/s to handle everything from pro projects to personal data backups

Universally Compatible: Use with past, present, and future USB-C Macs, iPads, PCs, docks, and mobile devices

Ultra-Portable: Palm-sized and bus-powered for convenient use anywhere

Rugged and Fast: Aircraft-grade aluminum protects SSD while ensuring reliable performance

Complete: Included USB-C cable plugs into millions of USB-C devices anywhere

Worry-free: 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

