Ready your back to school wardrobe for less: Amazon Essentials now up to 50% off for the entire family from just $4

Amazon is offering Amazon Essentials up to 50% off with deals starting at just $4 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. Update your school wardrobe with deals from on t-shirts, shorts, swim trunks, hoodies, jeans, and more. A standout from this sale is the Classic-Fit Stretch Golf Pants that are currently marked down to $20, which is $10 off the original rate. These golf pants are great for your next outing with stretch infused fabric, that’s wrinkle resistant and lightweight. They’re also highly breathable and you can choose from several color options. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!