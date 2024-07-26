JBL’s gorgeous Authentics Google smart speakers with AirPlay up to $200 off starting from $250

After jumping back to full price and then going in and out of stock in around the Prime Day festivities, the big-time price drops on the gorgeous JBL Authentics Google smart speakers with AirPlay are back at up to $200 off. Joining offers on the higher-end 300 and 500 models, Amazon is now offering the JBL Authentics 200 Smart Home Speaker for $249.95 shipped. This model debuted in late 2023 with a $350 MSRP as the first Google Assistant smart speaker that also works alongside Alexa. Today you’re looking at another $100 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. This offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second time it has dropped below $275.

JBL Authentics Google smart speaker deals:

The Authentics lineup is a pretty one to say the least. I am a huge fan of the the design here – retro-modern vibes with an aluminum frame, leather-like enclosure, and Quadrex grille. They are easily among the nicest looking speakers of their kind anywhere for me.

These smart home speakers feature 25mm tweeters, a full range 5-inch woofer, and a 6-inch passive radiator for “deep bass, ensuring you’ll get the perfect audio balance.” JBL says that each time you turn it on, the “speaker automatically calibrates and optimizes audio performance for every location.”

On top of the voice command action, the usual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support also joins “AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect for interruption-free streaming.”

JBL Authentics 200 Smart Google Assistant Speaker:

Superb sound and performance: Fill any room in your house with stereo sound. The 25mm tweeters bring out the details in your music, while the full-range 5” woofer & 6” passive radiator deliver deep bass, ensuring you’ll get the perfect audio balance.

Inspired by retro design: JBL Authentics 200 is inspired by JBL heritage designs for a look that fits in any room, with superior JBL sound. The speaker’s aluminum frame, leather-like enclosure, and Quadrex grille show the attention we paid to each detail.

Music streaming services via built-in Wi-Fi: Experience everything from podcasts to internet radio in high definition. Or stream music through AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect for interruption-free streaming.

Intuitive controls and JBL One app: Personalize your audio with on-speaker controls that adjust volume, bass & treble levels. Use Alexa or Google Assistant to control your device with your voice. Or use the JBL One app for even more customization options.

