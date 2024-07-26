LG’s beloved and originally $2,600 120Hz C3 OLED 4K smart TV with AirPlay 2 just dropped to $1,298

We have tracked some notable price drops on the new 2024 C4 LG OLEDs, but the beloved 2023 C3 is still one of the best you can buy and now it’s not one of the more pricey options. Woot is stepping in again today with big-time price drop on the 65-inch LG C3 Series OLED evo 4K Smart TV down at $1,297.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This model launched last year at $2,600 and now carries a regular price of $1,700 at Best Buy where it is selling for $1,600. Today’s deal on the 65-inch model is $299 under the best sale price on Amazon right now while also landing at $90 under our previous mention – this is clearly a seriously great value for one of the best and most beloved OLED displays out there.

The C3 features that LG OLED experience with a 4K (2160p) resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and more. The Art Gallery mode to “display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space” in between movies, gaming, and TV shows is a nice touch as well.

This is indeed a 120Hz panel with notable gaming specs including NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR alongside four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and all of the voice-assistant support you could need – Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit support. Not to mention the AirPlay 2 casting action.

If you prefer to go with even more affordable mini-LED 2024 models, the TCL deals are abound with up to $2,000 in savings and 65-inch models at $700 with the same 120Hz refresh rates. Hit up our curated smart TV deal hub for more.

LG C3 Series OLED evo 4K Smart TV features:

The OLED evo C-Series is powered by the α9 AI Processor Gen6—made exclusively for LG OLED—for beautiful picture and performance. The Brightness Booster improves brightness so you get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms.¹ AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you’re watching to choose the best picture and sound setting for your content.

