lululemon We Made too Much Sale offers up to 50% off with deals from $9 shipped

Ali Smith -
50% off from $9
a man wearing a white shirt

lululemon is offering up to 50% off with deals starting at $9 shipped. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt that’s currently marked down to $44 and originally sold for $78. This shirt is highly breathable and infused with stretch, which makes it a perfect option for summer workouts. It also has reflective details to keep you visible and you can choose from several color options. This style pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, or jeans alike. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

