Most affordable way to score Apple’s M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM just dropped $200, now at $1,099

We have an interesting deal on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air today courtesy of a configuration from the trusted folks over at B&H. While we did see the 13-inch model with 16GB of RAM, the 10-core GPU, and a 512GB SSD drop to the $1,249 all-time low for Prime Day (now at $1,299), B&H is offering this same machine but with the 256GB of storage for $1,099 shipped today. This configuration isn’t available on Amazon, but if you customize your order before checkout on the Apple site with these specs – 16GB of RAM, the 10-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD – you would have to pay $1,299. Again, we did see a $250 price drop on the 512GB variant for Prime Day, but today’s deal is effectively the most affordable way to score a 16GB M3 MacBook Air, coming in at $150 under the aforementioned Prime Day offer.

While the 256GB of storage might not seem all that great, it’s really the RAM upgrade most folks seem to be after. You could score the entry-level 8GB model for $999 right now with the same 256GB of storage, but the 512GB upgrade is on sale for $1,199, or $100 more than today’s lead deal.

If you favor the RAM upgrade to support faster performance, be it for browsing, creative projects, or otherwise, today’s deal is a compelling one. And especially so if you have some external storage devices or a portable SSD to pair it up with.

Beyond the pricing comparisons here and the obviously notable deal for a 16GB model, you’re otherwise looking at Apple’s latest M3 powered MacBook Air with the 8-core CPU, upgraded 10-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD. The 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina Display joins Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth 5.3 alongside a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, the backlit keyboard, Force Touch Trackpad, and 1080p FaceTime camera. All of which is ready for Apple Intelligence before the beta hit this fall – everything you need to know about Apple AI is waiting right here.

Apple M3 MacBook Air features:

With a powerful 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the blazing-fast MacBook Air with M3 chip is a superportable laptop that sails through work and play. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting a brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall. Amazing, all-day battery life so you can leave the power adapter at home. Everything looks and sounds amazing with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio.

