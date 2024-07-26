Official Samsung 15W wireless Trio charger powers your entire Galaxy kit from $54 (Reg. $90), more

There are loads of 15W chargers out there for Android gear, your new Galaxy Buds, and so on, but there’s nothing quite like the real thing. Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on the official Samsung wireless chargers today from $40.50. The one that caught our eye first was the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio at $53.71 in white and $62.99 shipped in black. Regularly $90 straight from Samsung, the white model is at the best price of the year and the black is sitting at the third lowest we have tracked in 2024. Both are seeing the first discount we have seen since the new Galaxy Watch 7/Ultra and Z Flip/Fold handsets debuted earlier this month.

Featuring a sleek black design, it delivers three charging pads for your entire Galaxy setup – smartphone, Galaxy Buds (or other wireless charging earbuds), and a Galaxy Watch. It provides up to 15W of juice and includes the charger itself, a 25W wall adapter, and a USB-C cable.

The single pad model is also on sale down at $40.46 shipped from the usually up to $60. While we have seen it go for less, it has been mostly hovering between $42 and $60 this year, with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This one delivers on much of the same, but just for a single Qi-ready device – no wearable power here.

Head over to our smartphone accessories hub for more of this week’s best deals on chargers and add-ons for your mobile setup.

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio features:

Charge a Galaxy or Apple iPhone – Compatible with Galaxy Note10, S10, other select Galaxy smartphones and select Apple iPhone devices. Fast Charge 2.0 -With a Galaxy Note10+, experience up to 15W wireless charging output. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 can charge up to 12W. Qi certified – The Wireless Charger Stand is Qi certified, meaning any Qi compatible products can charge for it. Just place the device’s back against the charger to begin.

