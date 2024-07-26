Official Samsung 15W wireless Trio charger powers your entire Galaxy kit from $54 (Reg. $90), more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
Reg. $90 From $40.50
Samsung Wireless Charger Trio

There are loads of 15W chargers out there for Android gear, your new Galaxy Buds, and so on, but there’s nothing quite like the real thing. Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on the official Samsung wireless chargers today from $40.50. The one that caught our eye first was the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio at $53.71 in white and $62.99 shipped in black. Regularly $90 straight from Samsung, the white model is at the best price of the year and the black is sitting at the third lowest we have tracked in 2024. Both are seeing the first discount we have seen since the new Galaxy Watch 7/Ultra and Z Flip/Fold handsets debuted earlier this month. 

Featuring a sleek black design, it delivers three charging pads for your entire Galaxy setup – smartphone, Galaxy Buds (or other wireless charging earbuds), and a Galaxy Watch. It provides up to 15W of juice and includes the charger itself, a 25W wall adapter, and a USB-C cable. 

The single pad model is also on sale down at $40.46 shipped from the usually up to $60. While we have seen it go for less, it has been mostly hovering between $42 and $60 this year, with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This one delivers on much of the same, but just for a single Qi-ready device – no wearable power here. 

Head over to our smartphone accessories hub for more of this week’s best deals on chargers and add-ons for your mobile setup.

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio features:

Charge a Galaxy or Apple iPhone – Compatible with Galaxy Note10, S10, other select Galaxy smartphones and select Apple iPhone devices. Fast Charge 2.0 -With a Galaxy Note10+, experience up to 15W wireless charging output. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 can charge up to 12W. Qi certified – The Wireless Charger Stand is Qi certified, meaning any Qi compatible products can charge for it. Just place the device’s back against the charger to begin. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

This 4-port Baseus USB-C charging station delivers 100W...
Score two TP-Link Pan/Tilt smart cams with motion detec...
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro has dropped even lower, now ju...
Belkin’s 15W pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Stand fa...
For today only you can upgrade your vehicle with Rexing...
Razer celebrates Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary with ...
OnePlus 12 delivers the ‘best value in an Android...
Save $700 on the joint Worx + Aventon Power Share e-bik...
Load more...
Show More Comments