OnePlus 12 delivers the ‘best value in an Android flagship’ and it just fell to the $750 all-time low ($150 off)

Amazon just served up the best price we have tracked on the 512GB OnePlus 12 Android smartphone at $749.99 shipped. Regularly $900, this is a straight up $150 price drop and the lowest price we can find. It undercuts the Prime day offer by $50, much like the current sale price directly from OnePlus, and lands at a new Amazon all-time low in the process. While you can score the 256GB model in black down at just under $700 right now ($100 off), today’s deal is $50 under the regular price on that model for further comparison.

If you’re not familiar with the OnePlus 12, a good place to start is with our hands-on review from earlier this year where we said it is “simply the best value in an Android flagship.”

But to touch on some of the highlights here, you’ll find the Android handset powered by a top-notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip running the 6.82-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness. The onboard 5,400mAh battery supports 15W charging alongside the 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM on the model we are featuring here today.

While only the Flowy Emerald green color is seeing the deep $150 drop today (the black model is $100 off), it is a super unique look and, at least for me, the best option anyway.

It would be a real shame to completely cover up that paint job, but if you’re looking for some extra protection that will still allow the emerald to shine through, Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid case will get the job done for just $15 Prime shipped.

OnePlus 12 features:

Pure Performance: The OnePlus 12 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with up to 16GB of RAM. The improved processing power & graphics performance is supported by the latest Dual Cryo-velocity VC cooling chamber, which improves thermal efficiency & heat dissipation.

Brilliant Display: The OnePlus 12 has a stunning 2k 120Hz Super Fluid Display, with advanced LTPO for a brighter, smoother, and more vibrant viewing experience. With 4500 nits peak brightness, enjoying your content is effortless anywhere.

Powered by Trinity Engine: The OnePlus 12’s performance is optimized by the Trinity Engine, which accelerates various softwares to maximize the performance of your device. These include RAM-Vita, CPU-Vita, ROM-Vita, HyperTouch, HyperBoost, and HyperRendering (visit the official product page for more information).

