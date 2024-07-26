Samsung’s fastest 128GB 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD card + reader hits 2024 low at $25 (30% off), more from $17

We are now tracking a deal on Amazon that drops the 128GB Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD Memory Card with the USB card reader to $24.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $35. This microSD + USB reader combo has been fetching $33 for the last couple of months, and today’s deal drops it to the lowest price we have tracked for it in 2024. This particular combo hasn’t been discounted in a while, and it’s now within $5 of its all-time low. The 256GB and 512GB variants with a USB reader are also seeing a lighter discount right now on Amazon.

Samsung’s PRO Ultimate microSD cards stand as a solid choice for anyone looking to add fast and reliable storage to their handheld game consoles, cameras, and smartphones, among other things. This is Samsung’s fastest consumer memory card out there right now, with read and write speeds of up to 200MB/s and 130MB/s, respectively. You can grab this in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities, all of which come with a 10-year warranty and protection against water, dust, wear-out, X-rays, and more. Be sure to swing by our hands-on review of this memory card for all the details.

If you are looking for something a bit lighter on your wallet, then there’s also the EVO Plus 256GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card at $16.99 right now at Best Buy, down from its usual price of $28.

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:

Spend more time creating and less time saving with read and write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s.

Whether you’re using a smartphone or a gaming console, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for compatibility.

With 10-year limited warranty, PRO Ultimate MicroSD is tough enough to take on anything with protection from water5 to extreme temps6.

Pile in the files and expand your portfolio with a wide range of storage options from 128GB to 512GB.

