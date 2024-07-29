Amazon just knocked AirPods 2 within $1 of the Prime Day price, now at $70 shipped (Reg. $129)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApple
Reg. $129 $70
AirPods 2nd Gen

Update: While AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 have since jumped up in price, Amazon now AirPods 2 at within $1 of the Prime Day price at $69.99 shipped. Details below in the original post.

As part of its early Prime Day deals and now matching the Best Buy Black Friday in July price, Amazon is now offering AirPods 2nd Generation down at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $129 straight from Apple and elsewhere, this is within $1 of the lowest price we ever tracked on Amazon as well landing $20 under both the deal before that and last year’s Black Friday price.

While we are waiting for the the AirPods Pro 2 Prime Day deal (they are currently on sale for $190 at the time of writing), folks who prefer Apple’s 2nd Gen model can scoop a pair up at one of the best prices ever right now. 

While they are very much not the AirPods Pro 2 that will be receiving the silent Siri communication (shake your head “yes” or “no”), they are still a beloved set of wireless earbuds for many. The almost cult-hit Apple buds do come with the Lightning charging case, but most folks have plenty of those cables laying around whether they have upgraded to iPhone 15 or not at this point.

And you’re still scoring up to 24 hours of wireless playback alongside that Apple aesthetic and the H1 chip for fast pairing on iPhone, iPad, and more – Hey Siri voice command action too. 

AirPods 2nd Gen features:

Powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods (2nd generation) deliver rich, vivid sound. After a simple one-tap setup, AirPods are automatically on and always connected. They sense when they’re in your ears and pause when you take them out. And sound seamlessly switches between your iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. Just say “Hey Siri” for assistance without having to reach for your iPhone. More than 24 hours total listening time with the Charging Case. Easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV.

