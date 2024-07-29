Amazon’s latest adidas flash sale offers deals from just $12 Prime shipped (up to 50% off)

Ali Smith -
50% off From $12
a close up of a footwear

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off adidas gear for the entire family with pricing starting from just $12 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can score deals on running shoes, back to school sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $27 and originally sold for $45. This sweatshirt is a fantastic option for back to school and it pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike. It can be worn by anyone and it’s great for all ages as well. It has a brushed fleece interior that will help keep you warm and will wash nicely too. Score additional deals by heading below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
