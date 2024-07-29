Score Apple’s 1TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro in Space Black at nearly $150 off, now $1,350 + more from $919

Amazon is now offering the 1TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro starting from $1,349.99 shipped. Regularly $1,599, this is nearly $250 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see this model fall to $1,329 for a very brief time, today’s deal is otherwise the lowest we have tracked and a wonderful chance to bring home the higher-end model without paying the extra Apple tax on the 2TB upgrade – that one starts at a drastically more pricey $1,899 right now ($100 off).

Folks looking to score today’s featured configuration with the nano-texture glass upgrade can do so at $1,599 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked, but considering how deep the deal is on the standard 1TB today, you’re going to really need that matte experience to justify the extra $150 spend. At $100 off, the nano-texture is now at the same price as the standard glass variant’s MSRP.

Today’s deal is only on the Space Black model with the 1TB of storage in the 11-inch form-factor. If you had your heart set on the different setup, be sure to dive into into the updated sale pricing across the lineup down below:

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

