Save $250 on all colors and configs of Google’s latest Pixel 8 Pro smartphone from $749

While we did see a short-lived all-time low hit the latest Google Pixel 8 Pro devices for a brief time on Prime Day, those offers didn’t even last the entire time and you can once again score the second-best price right now. Amazon is offering the latest Pixel 8 Pro handset from Google down at $749 shipped in all colorways to deliver $250 in savings on the regular $999 handset. The savings span on all storage options to match the second-lowest prices we have seen on Amazon.

While the new Pixel 9 handsets are inbound in mid August, unless you’re planing on waiting a year or so, chances are you’re not going to see deals as deep as this. The Pixel 8 Pro will deliver a compelling Android smartphone experience well after the 9 makes its debut, alongside a more than capable feature set and internals ready for updates well into the future.

The current pro-grade Google Pixel 8 featured here today debuted for the first time last fall as Google latest flagship. It packs in the Tensor G3 chip to run Google’s AI tech alongside a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with Pixel’s “best pro camera yet” and “Pixel’s best zoom ever.” The tech giant’s adaptive battery can deliver over “24 hours” of operation, while the Extreme Battery Saver mode can run the handset for “up to 72 hours.”

Scope out our hands-on review over at 9to5Google for more details.

Google Pixel 8 Pro features:

Meet Pixel 8 Pro, the all-pro phone engineered by Google. It’s sleek, sophisticated, powerful, and secure. And with Google AI, you can do more, even faster. The triple camera system includes a dedicated 5x telephoto lens, improved autofocus, and full-resolution photography with Pro controls. And the all-day battery charges faster than ever.

