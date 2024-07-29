Native Union’s classic genuine leather Apple AirTag holder now 50% off at $20 Prime shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonNative Union
50% off $20

We have tracked some notable and relatively rare Native Union deals already today, but we aren’t done quite yet. The official Amazon storefront is now offering the brand’s Classic Leather AirTag Holder for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $40 and currently sold out directly from Native Union, this is 50% off and the lowest price we can find. It has only dropped this low for a couple days once this year, landing on par with the best price we have tracked and the deal we featured in late 2023. 

Featuring a black “environmentally certified genuine” leather build, it houses your Apple item tracked in a classic design complete with a metal buckle attachment and a carabiner-style clip so you can easily attach it to your keys, bags, or otherwise. 

It also leaves the AirTag’s beeps and chirps audible with a partially open back as well. 

If you’re in the market for a couple more AirTags, Apple’s item trackers happen to still be sitting at the Prime Day pricing with individuals now matching the 2024 low at $24 Prime shipped a pop

Native Union Classic AirTag Holder features:

Easily clips around keys, backpacks, bags & more. Keep your essentials close in a classic style that’ll complement any of your belongings. Crafted with environmentally certified genuine Italian leather for elevated carry made better for the Earth. Equipped with a matte zinc alloy clip for seamless use. Keep your AirTag alerts always within earshot with a durable yet thin build that fits snugly for added protection.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Native Union

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple’s regularly $69 1-meter black braided Thund...
Get plenty of reach with Greenworks’ 80V 10-inch cord...
Amazon just knocked AirPods 2 within $1 of the Prime Da...
Trek’s Electra Cruiser Go! e-bikes return to $1,200 (...
Clean smarter not harder with Roborock’s S8 Pro U...
Samsung’s 2024 EVO microSD cards with 10-yr. warr...
Massive PlayStation Summer sale now live! Over 4,700 PS...
Play your cards right with this ESR magnetic wallet at ...
Load more...
Show More Comments