Native Union’s classic genuine leather Apple AirTag holder now 50% off at $20 Prime shipped

We have tracked some notable and relatively rare Native Union deals already today, but we aren’t done quite yet. The official Amazon storefront is now offering the brand’s Classic Leather AirTag Holder for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $40 and currently sold out directly from Native Union, this is 50% off and the lowest price we can find. It has only dropped this low for a couple days once this year, landing on par with the best price we have tracked and the deal we featured in late 2023.

Featuring a black “environmentally certified genuine” leather build, it houses your Apple item tracked in a classic design complete with a metal buckle attachment and a carabiner-style clip so you can easily attach it to your keys, bags, or otherwise.

It also leaves the AirTag’s beeps and chirps audible with a partially open back as well.

If you’re in the market for a couple more AirTags, Apple’s item trackers happen to still be sitting at the Prime Day pricing with individuals now matching the 2024 low at $24 Prime shipped a pop.

Native Union Classic AirTag Holder features:

Easily clips around keys, backpacks, bags & more. Keep your essentials close in a classic style that’ll complement any of your belongings. Crafted with environmentally certified genuine Italian leather for elevated carry made better for the Earth. Equipped with a matte zinc alloy clip for seamless use. Keep your AirTag alerts always within earshot with a durable yet thin build that fits snugly for added protection.

