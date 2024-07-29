Samsung’s new Dolby Atmos Music Frame smart speaker now back down to $348 Amazon low

Justin Kahn
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $400 $348
Samsung Music Frame

We are now tracking a solid price drop on Samsung’s LS60D Music Frame Smart Speaker at $347.99 shipped courtesy of Amazon. Still up at full price directly from Samsung, this is a nearly 15% off, or $52 in savings, and the lowest price we can find. Outside of the pre-order promotion Samsung ran earlier this year, this matches the lowest we have tracked to land on par with the best straight cash deal we have seen since release. Our first mention back in May was a very light price drop at $375. 

For those unfamiliar here, this is Sony’s high-tech picture frame turned speaker. It falls in line with its popular The Frame devices that look to seamlessly blend the lines between wall art and smart TV. 

The picture frame-meets-speaker is in many ways exactly what it sounds like – a traditional picture frame you can decorate with your own art of choice that also hides a speaker system. It features a pair of tweeters and two woofers as well as mid-range drivers and Dolby Atmos support – the Music Frame can even sync up with modern Samsung TVs and sound bars to lend a hand with whole home/room audio experiences by way of Q-Symphony tech. But you can indeed use it like a traditional Bluetooth speaker and beam your tunes directly from your phone and the like as well. 

It ships with the actual Music Frame unit alongside a photo mat, wall mounting kit, power cable, power adapter, a stand, and art panel holders. This is a not digital picture frame, but you can stick whatever image you want in there. 

Samsung Music Frame features:

  • Pump up the volume on your personality. Showcase your favorite printed photos¹ and more with this innovative photo frame speaker.
  • Get multi-dimensional surround sound from one simple speaker with Dolby Atmos Music and Sound.
  • Get a more robust audio experience when you sync your Samsung TV speakers and Music Frame. With Q-Symphony, all your speakers work together.*
  • Get clear and uniform sound anywhere in the room from this high quality, 3-way speaker.

