Amazon’s Nautica Sale is live and offering up to 50% off deals for the entire family from $9

Amazon is currently offering Nautica deals for the entire family up to 50% off and deals starting at just $9 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Classic Fit Short-Sleeve Solid Soft Cotton Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $36 and originally sold for $60. This polo shirt is a classic piece that you can wear for years to come and you can choose from an array of fun color options. It has a logo on the chest and pairs perfectly with shorts or jeans alike. The thicker material makes it a great option for transitioning weather and it can be layered seamlessly as well. Score additional deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

