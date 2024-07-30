Decorate your space and score some easy gifts with this 32-pack of live succulents at $40 ($1.25 ea.)

Amazon is now offering the 32-pack of Shop Succulents Assorted Live Mini Succulent Plants for $39.89 shipped. Regularly $57, this is 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. While it’s hard to draw direct comparisons between the different brands offering live succulent plants on Amazon in terms of value, we can say this is the lowest price we can find for 32 of them and a deal that comes from a brand we have featured many a time previously. You’re also looking at roughly $1.25 per plant here. I don’t know about the brick and mortar cost of them at the nursery or corner store in your neighborhood, but that’s a fraction of the price I have paid.

Perhaps 32 succulents is overkill for some, but they look wonderful dotted around a living space, home office, or otherwise if you ask me. They can also make for wonderful house warming gifts or something to bring to summer get-togethers alongside a bottle of wine or something like that – you can easily split them up to keep some for yourself and use the rest as gifts and the like.

The succulents on sale here today each come potted in soil with a random assortment of colors.

Explore a world of creative options with our assorted mini succulent plants. From memorable wedding favors for guests, to captivating terrarium displays and inspiring garden projects, these vibrant and textured plants elevate any occasion or space.

Or just skip the real thing and score some LEGO flowers and tiny plants instead.

More on Shop Succulents Assorted Live Mini Succulents:

Adaptation Across Seasons: Please note that succulent plants’ appearances can vary throughout the year due to natural growth patterns and changing seasons. This characteristic ensures an ever-evolving display, allowing you to enjoy a unique garden experience throughout the year.

Availability and Seasonality: Our assortment showcases a wide variety of succulent species, carefully curated for their beauty and hardiness. Keep in mind that availability may vary from photos depending on the season, ensuring you always receive the freshest and most stunning selection.

What to Expect: While the assorted collection includes some repeat species, we’ve designed it to offer a diverse range of succulent species. This collection provides both familiarity and excitement, making sure you have a well-rounded succulent garden that’s full of beauty.

