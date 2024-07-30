Eddie Bauer’s Best Prices of the Season Event offers shorts and t-shirts from $10, much more!

For two days only, Eddie Bauer is currently offering its Best Prices of the Season with deals starting at $10 and up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off all clearance with code SUMMIT50 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Camano 2.0 Shorts in Solid for $20. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $50. These shorts are available in four color options and feature a lightweight, breathable design that’s perfect for summer outings. This style can easily be dressed up or down and will easily become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. Skip the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

