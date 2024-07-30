Eddie Bauer’s Best Prices of the Season Event offers shorts and t-shirts from $10, much more!

For two days only, Eddie Bauer is currently offering its Best Prices of the Season with deals starting at $10 and up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off all clearance with code SUMMIT50 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Camano 2.0 Shorts in Solid for $20. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $50. These shorts are available in four color options and feature a lightweight, breathable design that’s perfect for summer outings. This style can easily be dressed up or down and will easily become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. Skip the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Takeoff Chino Shorts $20 (Orig. $50)
- Resolution Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $17 (Orig. $35)
- Camp Fleece Shorts $20 (Orig. $50)
- Camano 2.0 Shorts Solid $20 (Orig. $50)
- Voyager Flex 10-inch Chino Shorts $30 (Orig. $65)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Adventurer Stretch Ripstop Shorts $20 (Orig. $50)
- Essentials Ribbed Layering Tank $10 (Orig. $30)
- Stine’s Short-Sleeve Crew T-Shirt $10 (Orig. $25)
- Escapelite Pull-On Shorts $20 (Orig. $40)
- Break Point Flip-Flops $24 (Orig. $40)
- And even more deals…
