Google’s Pixel Tablet with the Charging Speaker Dock is now $129 off at $370 Prime shipped

While you can score the Google Pixel Tablet on its own down at $349 shipped via Amazon right now, Woot is offering the tablet with the Charging Speaker Dock down at $369.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is a regularly $499 package that is now seeing a solid $129 price drop for the lowest we can find – it is currently marked down to $399 via Amazon. Today’s deal lands within $20 of the limited Prime Day price to match the lowest price we have tracked otherwise. As a quick reminder, Google did start selling its tablet without the speaker dock to bring the price down and make it more accessible, but today you can grab one with the charging speaker for less than the MSRP on the tablet alone.

As detailed in our hands-on review, you’re looking at Google’s latest Pixel Tablet featuring the Tensor G2 chip and an 11-inch LCD display. It is designed to connect with other Pixel devices – smartphones, earbuds, Google wearables, and more – while also doubling as a smart home hub. It can “access and adjust your compatible thermostats, lights, locks, and cameras.”

The expected Google AI features are at the ready, including Circle to Search, Gemini chat, Help me write, and more, while the Charging Speaker Dock juices up your tablet, pumps out the tunes, and transforms the setup into a smart picture frame as well – “when your tablet is docked, you can get hands-free help from Google Assistant whenever you need it; just say “Hey Google” to play music and videos, get answers, set timers, turn on the lights, and more.”

Google Pixel Tablet features:

Engineered by Google, the Pixel Tablet is the first tablet with the Google Tensor G2 chip built in; it features Google AI for smooth streaming, high-quality video calls, an efficient battery, and more. The Pixel Tablet comes with a unique speaker dock that keeps it charged and ready 24/7 and doubles as a great-sounding speaker for room-filling music. The 11-inch screen with brilliant colors and adaptive brightness is perfect for streaming entertainment and editing photos and videos.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!