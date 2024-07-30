Huge $400 discount knocks 2024 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 OLED gaming laptop with RTX 4070 to $1,600 low

The 2024 model of the beloved ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with R9-8945HS/32GB/1TB/4070 is now down to $1,599.99 shipped. This is regularly a $2,000 gaming laptop that happens to be fetching a higher $2,220 directly from ASUS right now. Today’s deal offers an impressive $400 in savings, marking the laptop’s price down to just $1,600. It’s one of the lowest prices we have tracked for the 2024 Zephyrus G14’s top-of-the-line config with all the bells and whistles.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 on sale today comes with an AMD Hawk Point Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, coupled with 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It also packs an RTX 4070 laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM and 90W TGP. The highlight of this gaming laptop, however, is its 14-inch 3K OLED panel with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time. Other notable hardware details include a sturdy aluminum chassis, a single-zone RGB keyboard, a 1080p IR camera, and a good selection of ports, among other things.

If you’re like me who likes gaming on a bigger screen, then you might want to consider the 2024 Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop, which is also down to $1,650 from its usual price of $2,000 at Best Buy. This deal will fetch you a lighter $350 discount on a relatively bigger 16-inch model in the Eclipse Gray colorway with a 2.5K OLED panel, an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with 16GB LPDDR5X memory and 1TB SDD, and an RTX 4070 GPU. The Zephyrus G16 is not nearly compact or portable as the Zephyrus G14, but the relatively bigger chassis will also pave way for more heat dissipation for improved cooling and a better performance overall.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop features:

PREMIUM ALUMINUM CNC CHASSIS – The Zephyrus G14 OLED gaming laptop’s premium aluminum chassis is meticulously crafted through CNC machining for the perfect balance of elegance and durability.

ULTRASLIM AND ULTRALIGHT – Embrace portability with an ultra slim 0.63” light weight chassis weighing only 3.31lbs.

POWER REDEFINED – Maximize your gaming potential with Windows 11 Pro and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 AI gaming laptop GPU with NVIDIA ® Advanced Optimus.

OLED ROG NEBULA DISPLAY with NVIDIA® G-SYNC – Elevate your visual experience with an OLED ROG Nebula Display, featuring a 0.2ms response time, 3K resolution, and NVIDIA® G-SYNC support.

AI-POWERED COMPUTING – Supercharge your productivity with an AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor, equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads, delivering 16 TOPS in AI performance.

