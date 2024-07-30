Prime Day pricing on eero Max 7 dual node Wi-Fi mesh system returns today at $850 ($300 off)

Much of our favorite gear has returned to Prime Day prices over the last few days, and Amazon’s eero Max Wi-Fi 7 mesh system is next in line! Best Buy is now offering the new eero Max 7 dual node mesh Wi-Fi router back down at $849.99 shipped. This deal shaves $300 off its usual price of $1,150, matching the lowest price that we mentioned earlier this month before Prime Day. The single node tri-band mesh router is also down to $450 from $600, and we are also tracking a solid deal on the triple node mesh system at $1,300, down from its usual price of $1,700.

Amazon’s eero Max 7 mesh is a powerful router with Wi-Fi 7 support. A single node router that’s down to $450 today offers 2,500-square feet of mesh coverage throughout your home/office. If it’s not enough to cover the patchy network at your place, then you can always increase the coverage with additional nodes. It can handle up to 9.4GB/s of total throughput with a wired connection, while wireless connections deliver up to 4.3GB/s. What’s also great about this router is that it can handle up to 200 devices at once, which is perfect for those who have lots of computing devices, smart home gadgets, and more.

Notable deals on more eero mesh system:

Amazon eero Max 7 mesh system features:

THE SPEED OF EERO MAX 7 – With two 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, you can enjoy wired speeds up to 9.4 Gbps, wireless speeds up to 4.3 Gbps, and multi-gigabit backhaul speeds—making your network seriously fast.

THE POWER OF WI-FI 7 TECHNOLOGY – Wi-Fi 7 technology can provide more than twice the speed of Wi-Fi 6, so you can enjoy greater capacity, less latency, and more efficiency on your network.

LEVEL UP YOUR GAME – eero Max 7 helps deliver high performance gaming experiences, ideal for AR, VR, and cloud applications that require high throughput and low latency.

ADVANCED DIGITAL SECURITY – An optional subscription to eero Plus protects your data, helping to keep your family’s personal information, connected devices, and network protected from online threats.

BUILT FOR SMART HOMES – eero Max 7 works as a smart home hub so you can connect Thread devices, as well as Matter and Zigbee devices (as a controller only).

SET UP IN MINUTES – The eero app guides you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere.

