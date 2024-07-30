Prime members can now score the best price ever on Anker’s Apple Health Smart Scale P2 at just $28 (44% off)

Prime members can now score Anker’s eufy P2 Wi-Fi Smart scale for $27.99 shipped from the official eufy storefront on Amazon. Non-Prime members, on the other hand, will have to fork over the full $50 price. This particular smart scale is frequently discounted to drop below its usual price, but this deal takes $22 off its full price for Prime members to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it. Today’s deal makes this already excellent smart scale an even better addition to your home.

Anker’s eufy Smart Scale P2 can offer up to 15 detailed body readings, which include weight, body fat, muscle mass, and BMI, among other things. What’s also great about this particular smart scale is that it features Wi-Fi support along with Bluetooth connectivity, meaning it can seamlessly upload your readings to the EufyLife app without having to rely on the smartphone and its Bluetooth connectivity. From there, all the vital data can also be passed along to bigger platforms like Apple Health, Google Fit, and more. Other notable highlights of the P2 Smart Scale include an IPX5 rating for dust and water resistance, support for baby and pet mode, and more.

The Smart Scale P2, by the way, is not the only eufy scale that’s discounted right now, and I’ve highlighted a couple of other solid deals below.

Notable deals on other eufy smart scales:

Anker’s eufy P2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale features:

INSIGHTFUL MEASUREMENTS: Get 15 detailed readings of your body including body weight, body Fat, BMI, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass and more. The ultra-sensitive surface of Smart Scale can detect subtle changes in your body weight accurately to 50g (0.1 lbs).

3D VIRTUAL MODEL: Watch your body’s progress throughout your fitness journey with a virtual, 3D model, featuring you. Enable this mode so your avatar will match proportions and measurements that you input, such as height, waist, arms, and more to give you a detailed visual of your changes.

THIRD-PARTY APP SYNCING: Connect to the EufyLife App using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and easily upload data. You can also sync EufyLife with Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit to keep your progress all in one place.

