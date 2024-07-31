Add Lenovo’s 300 FHD USB webcam with a privacy shutter to your setup for $20 today (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo 300 FHD USB webcam in Cloud Grey for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is regularly a $30 webcam that’s seeing a 50% or $20 discount today. It has seen several discounts over the last few months, but it just fell back to one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it. This particular webcam hasn’t been this low since January this year, so head below for more details to see if you want to lock in one of the best prices for it.

The Lenovo 300 FHD webcam offers a plug-and-play experience, so all you really need to do is connect it to your PC or Mac via the attached USB 2.0 cable. It features a 2.1MP CMOS camera to record 1080p 30FPS footage, and it also has a 95-degree wide-angle lens to capture a wider perspective. One of the highlights of this webcam is that it’s highly adjustable, meaning you can both tilt and rotate it 360-degrees after clipping it on the monitor or a surface to capture the right footage from any angle. Other highlights of this webcam include built-in dual stereo microphones, a privacy shutter, and more.

If you are looking for some alternatives to Lenovo’s 300 FHD webcam around the same price, then you can consider either the Logitech Brio 100 FHD webcam that’s down to $30.99 from its usual price of $40, or the Razer Kiyo 1080p webcam that’s also down to $40 with a 60% discount over its $100 regular price.

Lenovo 300 FHD webcam features:

Full HD 1080p Clarity: Experience crystal-clear video quality with the Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam, equipped with a high-resolution 2.1-megapixel CMOS camera that delivers stunning full HD 1080p resolution at 30fps for sharp and detailed visuals.

Wide-Angle Lens: Capture a wider perspective with the 95° wide-angle lens, allowing you to fit more into the frame. Whether it’s video conferences, online streaming, or content creation, the wide-angle lens ensures a more immersive viewing experience.

Flexible Tilt and 360° Rotation: Adjust your webcam effortlessly to get the perfect angle. This highly adjustable webcam features tilt controls, allowing you to position the camera at the optimal level. Additionally, its 360° rotation capability ensures you can capture every moment from any angle.

Crystal Clear Audio: Enjoy superior audio quality with the integrated full stereo dual microphones. Whether you’re in a meeting, recording a video, or on a long-distance video call, the two integrated mics deliver clear and crisp sound, enhancing your communication or content.

