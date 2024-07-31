Amazon takes you back to school with 25% off Under Armour MacBook backpacks from $23 Prime shipped

Amazon offers 25% off Under Armour backpacks just in time for back to school. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over 35. Our top pick from this sale is the Hustle Signature Storm Backpack that’s currently marked down to $37.97 and originally sold for $55. This backpack can be used by all ages and you can choose from an array of color options. It has a soft-lined 15-inch MacBook compartment and the water-resistant exterior makes it a great option for kids commuting to class. It has several zippered spaces to store essentials and cushioned shoulder straps that help to promote comfort. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

