Galaxy Watch 7 at $300 or Galaxy Watch 6 in stealthy black at $100 off starting from $200?

The exciting new Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra models have arrived in full force, but I still love me some Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and we are now tracking some solid $100 price drops on Galaxy Watch 6 for folks that don’t absolutely need the latest and greatest. Amazon is now offering the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm model for folks with more modestly sized wrists down at $199.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular $300 price tag and the lowest price we can find. This undercuts the current Samsung promotion that has them sitting at $210 shipped, much like the larger 44mm models that are now selling for $229.99 shipped on Amazon – also $10 under the Samsung deal price. This is within $20 and $30 of the limited-time Prime day offers.

Another thing to keep in mind with the now previous-gen Galaxy Watch 6 is the colors. The comparable Galaxy Watch 7 that looks essentially identical in terms of form-factor is a solid buy, but you had better love the green, silver, and cream colorways, because those are the only options available. With today’s 6 series models, you can score far more versatile colorway, in my opinion, at $100 off.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 debuted last summer, so we aren’t talking about some ancient piece of tech here either. They feature a Super AMOLED display alongside always-on heart monitoring as well as daily activity, sleep, and temperature tracking all powered by the Exynos W930 chip with Wear OS.

Our hands-on review breaks down the details here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features:

Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking on Galaxy Watch6; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Zone in on the results you want with personalized heart rate zones; Watch scans your health data to provide HR zones tailored just for you; Target your preferred intensity to maintain the heart rate needed to achieve your goals. Your Watch continually scans your heart rate to inform you when it’s detected an irregular rhythm that might be A-fib — a heart-related abnormality that can lead to serious complications.

