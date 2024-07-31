Insignia’s 2D and 3D zero-gravity massage chairs are seeing up to $2,400 off starting from $1,000 (Today only)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is once again offering the Insignia 2D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair for $999.99 shipped. While it usually goes for $2,500 on most days, we’ve only seen four price cuts from its MSRP over the last year, with Black Friday sales still holding on to the $949 low. In 2024 we’ve seen these same 1-day sales dotted in every few months, though July seems to be special enough to warrant two. Repeating the same deal that we last saw on Independence Day, it comes in here as another 60% markdown that saves you a whopping $1,500 and lowers costs back to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

Get a full-body massage experience to combat your muscle fatigue, stiffness in joints, and more – all with this zero-gravity reclining massage chair. It has 2D massage rollers that make their way up and down, side to side, with buiilt-in heat therapy, six preset modes, and a DIY mode so you can create a custom massage routine just for you. It has five different massage styles that you can switch between with the corded remote. It is even able to detect and adjust to unique measurements of whichever user is sitting in it, meaning every differently-abled person in your home can enjoy a tailor-made relaxing experience once they pop a squat down in the seat. Head below to learn more.

You’ll also find Best Buy offering the upgraded Insignia 3D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair that is currently sitting at a $1,600 discounted rate after falling from $3,999. There are some obvious differences here that make this an enticing deal – starting off with the 3D massage rollers that come with built-in heat therapy options like above, but with an increased 21 preset modes that can together provide six different massage styles. You’ll have more ways to control and adjust the chair’s settings, with either a remote or through the shortcut keys found along the armrest. The last and loudest of the differences on this model is the integration of the surround sound speakers that allow you to listen to your favorite tunes, audiobook, or podcast with Bluetooth connectivity.

Insignia 2D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair features:

Customizable massageTarget different areas of the body commonly subjected to muscle aches and pains with six preset programs (Comfort, Relax, Energy, Waist & Buttocks, Neck & Shoulder and Full Body) or create your own ideal massage.

Multiple massage stylesChoose between 5 massage styles (kneading, tapping, knocking, shiatsu & kneading and tapping) using a combination of rollers and air pressure to suit your preferences.

Zero gravity recliningChoose between three preset reclining positions, including a completely horizontal, zero gravity experience, or take control and manually position your chair.

Upper body scanAutomatically detects and adjusts to your unique measurements for a more personalized experience.

Infrared heat therapyHelps soothe and relax sore muscles.

Polyurethane leatherThis timeless leather look is durable, comfortable and easy to clean.

Corded remoteEasily adjust your settings from the comfort of your chair.

Free delivery and setupWe’ll deliver and set it up for you at no extra charge. All you have to do is sit back and relax. Some exclusions apply.

