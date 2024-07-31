This Timex Marlin automatic watch adds a vintage charm to your collection at the $156 Amazon low ($103 off)

Folks who are eyeing an elegant watch with a timeless design can’t go wrong with this Timex Marlin 40mm watch at $155.54 shipped on Amazon. This classic timepiece with a midcentury design regularly fetches $259, but it’s now seeing an impressive 40% discount on Amazon. Today’s deal drops it $3 below its previous all-time low, landing at the lowest price we have tracked for it. You’ll have to fork over a full $259 if you buy it directly from Timex right now.

The Timex Marlin watch that’s discounted right now resembles the iconic 1960s Marlin watch, adding a nice vintage charm to your collection. Ticking inside its 40mm stainless case is a 21-jewel Japanese automatic movement, which keeps it powered by your motion, and the case is also fitted with a domed acrylic crystal and a nice brown strap to complete the look. This Timex Marlin watch with a pink sunray dial comes with boxed 3, 6, 9, and 12 legends, and is water resistant up to 50 meters.

We’ve been tracking some stellar deals on a lot of Timex watches lately, so be sure to stay locked in to our fashion deals hub to be among the first ones to catch them.

Timex Marlin 40mm watch features:

We’ve called upon the retro dial and hand design of Timex’s 1969 “Viscount” Collection—exemplified by a boxed 3, 6, 9, and 12 as well as raised indices and a sunray dial—and paired it with a rich color palette.

Other midcentury elements similarly support this vintage look including a domed acrylic crystal and a sturdy stainless-steel case complete with an exhibition case back.

Ticking inside this timepiece is a 21-jewel Japanese automatic movement that’s powered by your motion and can store a maximum 40 hours of energy —no battery required.

Stainless-steel is highly resistant to scratches, corrosion, and tarnish, ensuring your watch remains in excellent condition over time. It’s also hypoallergenic and incredibly strong.

