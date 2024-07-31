Twelve South’s fantastic AirFly Duo in-flight AirPods adapter just dropped to the $30 all-time low

Twelve South makes one of, if not, the best wireless AirPods and earbuds adapters with flights with its AirFly devices, and the Duo model just dropped to one of its best prices ever. Regularly $45, we saw this model fall to $36 for Prime Day this year and it is now selling for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon.

The Twelve South AirFly devices just landed in our recent roundup of the best travel essentials for Apple gear users for a reason…they are really good.

For those unfamiliar here, the simple breakdown is that you’re looking at a small adapter made to connect to flight entertainment and audio systems and then beam the audio to your AirPods wirelessly – they also work just about any audio system with a hardwired connector and any number of Bluetooth headphones.

The AirFly Duo model on sale here today can transmit to a pair of AirPods at the same time while delivering 22 hours of wireless battery life on a single charge.

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way.

Twelve South AirFly Duo features:

AirFly Duo has a battery life of 22+ hours to cover even the longest flight. If you forget to charge before takeoff, AirFly Pro can be used while charging with the included cable. AirFly Duo has a 10m/33ft reach so you can relax with plenty of space to enjoy your content. Tech Specs – Bluetooth 5.0, Audio Codecs: aptX Low Latency. Battery Life: 22+ hours Included – AirFly Duo, USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, quick start guide, manual. AirPods must be INSIDE AirPod Case to enter pairing mode . To see how easy Pairing is with your devices, watch the Pairing Video in the Gallery

