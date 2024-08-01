Amazon now offering $50 cash discounts on the new 40mm LTE Galaxy Watch 7 at $299

While Samsung certainly offered some big-time pre-orders on its new Galaxy Watch 7, some of the best we have seen on new flagship gear like this in fact, but if you missed out on that or can’t take advantage of the EDU offers, Amazon is now offering what is essentially the first straight up cash deal on the 40mm LTE model in Cream. Amazon has this Galaxy Watch 7 configuration down at $299 shipped right now from the regular $350 price tag. While this setup is now selling for $350 from Samsung with a FREE $50 band included, effectively offering the same value, but Amazon’s offer is less cash out of pocket right now.

Again there’s no denying how low prices can get with the EDU offers on Samsung – you might want to scope out this feature post detailing how to leverage the Samsung Discount Program – but much of the free pre-order credit and codes are no longer active there. This leaves today’s straight up cash deal on the 40mm with cellular connectivity a notable option if you’re looking to score one right now.

Another thing to keep in mind is the trade-in action at Samsung, you can indeed get a lower price there if you have gear to trade-in against the Galaxy Watch 7.

Today’s deal features the 40mm form-factor similar to the previous-generation model but the with LTE connectivity action running on Wear OS 5. An upgraded suite of fitness and health metrics leveraging the new BoiActive Sensor join sleep apnea detection, irregular heart rate notifications, and AGEs index (overall metabolic health).

Get a complete rundown of what’s new this time around over at 9to5Google and downbelow:

Galaxy Watch 7 features:

Looking for a great way to bring out your personal best every day? Challenge yourself to excel on your next run or bike ride using tracking with Galaxy AI¹ that lets you compare your current performance to your last one. Know how ready you are to take on the day using your personalized Energy Score with Galaxy AI; It calculates today’s physical readiness based on what you did yesterday. Take photos from a distance with Remote Cam Controller on your Galaxy Watch7¹¹; Set up your phone’s camera for a shot, then use the preview panel on your Watch to zoom in exactly how you want.

