Land a regularly $429 Apple Watch Series 8 down at $199 for today only (Geek Squad refurb)

Justin Kahn -
AppleBest Buy
Orig. $429 $199
Apple Watch Series 8 deal

We are still tracking $100 price drops on select Apple Watch Series 9 configurations right now with 45mm models starting at $329. However, for today only, Best Buy’s Geek Squad is now offering some deep deals on Series 8 models in refurbished condition at $199 shipped. Both the regularly $399 41mm and regularly $429 45mm are now selling at the same $199 in Geek Squad refurbished condition. That’s as much as $230 off the original prices on the still perfectly capable Series 8 model. They both ship with a 90-day warranty. 

It’s certainly not a Series 9, nor is it the Series 10 that will arrive this fall, but it is still a great wearable that’s set to receive the latest watchOS updates for what will likely be years – it’s hard to know for sure with these things, but the upcoming watch OS 11 does reach all the way back to Series 6. 

The Series 8 models on sale today come in both sizes with the Midnight case color and a matching Apple Sport Band alongside all of the expected fitness/health tracking – you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, and track temperature changes, leverage Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics. 

They also come with the Geek Squad seal of approval too:

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away. 

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

  • Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app
  • Take an ECG anytime, anywhere
  • Get high and low heart rate, and irregular rhythm notifications
  • Advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection
  • Enhanced Workout app with more advanced metrics and ways to train
  • Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
  • The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance and swimproof design, and increased durability for fitness and activity

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Add Logitech’s G915 TKL low-profile mechanical ke...
Save $110 on Samsung’s latest 12.4-inch Galaxy Ta...
Apple’s Space Black 14-inch 1TB M3 Pro MacBook Pr...
Amazon now offering $50 cash discounts on the new 40mm ...
Wonderboom 4 Bluetooth speaker back down to Prime Day p...
Get all the cleaning options you need with ECOVACS̵...
UGREEN’s 20,000mAh 100W 3-port Nexode power bank ...
SANDMARC’s new Messenger Pro bag for your entire ...
Load more...
Show More Comments