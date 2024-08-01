Land a regularly $429 Apple Watch Series 8 down at $199 for today only (Geek Squad refurb)

We are still tracking $100 price drops on select Apple Watch Series 9 configurations right now with 45mm models starting at $329. However, for today only, Best Buy’s Geek Squad is now offering some deep deals on Series 8 models in refurbished condition at $199 shipped. Both the regularly $399 41mm and regularly $429 45mm are now selling at the same $199 in Geek Squad refurbished condition. That’s as much as $230 off the original prices on the still perfectly capable Series 8 model. They both ship with a 90-day warranty.

It’s certainly not a Series 9, nor is it the Series 10 that will arrive this fall, but it is still a great wearable that’s set to receive the latest watchOS updates for what will likely be years – it’s hard to know for sure with these things, but the upcoming watch OS 11 does reach all the way back to Series 6.

The Series 8 models on sale today come in both sizes with the Midnight case color and a matching Apple Sport Band alongside all of the expected fitness/health tracking – you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, and track temperature changes, leverage Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics.

They also come with the Geek Squad seal of approval too:

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate, and irregular rhythm notifications

Advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection

Enhanced Workout app with more advanced metrics and ways to train

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance and swimproof design, and increased durability for fitness and activity

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!