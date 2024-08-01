Update your outerwear with Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale offering up to 50% off The North Face, more

The Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off The North face, Mountain Hardwear, Patagonia, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket that’s marked down to $95 and originally sold for $159. This jacket is a fantastic option for fall outings and can easily be layered. It’s available in thirteen color options and has several zippered pockets to store essentials. It’s also a great option for hiking or workouts, due to its stretch-infused fabric. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Backcountry customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Patagonia Hydropeak 21-inch Boardshorts $14 (Orig. $69)
- Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket $95 (Orig. $159)
- Patagonia Baggies 7-Inch $33 (Orig. $65)
- Patagonia Diamond Quilted Bomber $109 (Orig. $200)
- The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket $81 (Orig. $180)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest $48 (Orig. $159)
- Patagonia Barely Baggies 2.5-Inch $35 (Orig. $59)
- Patagonia Microdini Hooded Fleece Jacket $89 (Orig. $149)
- Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest $132 (Orig. $189)
- The North Face Aphrodite Joggers $52 (Orig. $80)
- And even more deals…
