Update your outerwear with Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale offering up to 50% off The North Face, more

The Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off The North face, Mountain Hardwear, Patagonia, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket that’s marked down to $95 and originally sold for $159. This jacket is a fantastic option for fall outings and can easily be layered. It’s available in thirteen color options and has several zippered pockets to store essentials. It’s also a great option for hiking or workouts, due to its stretch-infused fabric. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Backcountry customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!