Finish Line’s newest Nike Flash Sale cuts up to 50% off Air Max, Blazer, apparel, more from $10

Finish Line is currently offering new deals from Nike up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. For a limited time only, customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Zoom Vomero 5 Casual Shoes that are currently marked down to $120, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes are available in eighteen color options and perfect for the upcoming school year. This style has a lightweight, breathable design, which is great for warm weather and it has a cushioned base to give you a comfortable step. They’re great for walking, training sessions, or everyday outings. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

