adidas Kids Flash Sale offers an extra 30% off back-to-school styles from $5

adidas is offering an extra 30% off back-to-school styles for your kids. Just use promo code KIDS at checkout. adiClub Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $38 and originally sold for $60. These sneakers are a great option for back-to-school with a cushioned base that’s lightweight and a slip-on design that allows them to head out the door in a breeze. Better yet, you can find this style in six fun color options. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

