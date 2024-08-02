Apple’s latest M3 24-inch iMac now up to $200 off to deliver new lows on the 10-core model, deals from $1,149

Amazon has now brought back Prime Day pricing on Apple’s latest 24-inch M3 iMac with the entry-level 8-core model back down to $1,149 shipped in various colorways. That’s $150 off the regular $1,299 price tag, matching our previous mentions, and the lowest we can find. But the deal that really caught our eye today is the $200 price drop on the elevated 10-core model that is now down at $1,299 shipped. This one regularly carries a $1,499 sticker and has dropped to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in the blue and silver treatments.

After making its initial debut in late 2023, Apple’s latest M3 iMac remains the most gorgeous all-in-one desktop machine out there if you ask me. While I don’t have a particular affinity for the flashy colors like some do, there’s always the silver option for (boring) folks like me.

Either way, you’re looking at one of the most sleek and well-designed pieces of kit you can stick on top of a desk anywhere. With today’s deal you have your choice between the 8-core or 10-core GPU, both with 256GB of internal storage and powered by Apple’s M3 chip – the latest and greatest Apple silicon yet to land inside of a Mac (only the new iPad Pro has jumped to M4 thus far).

The M3 iMac boasts a wonderful 4.5K Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion color alongside an onboard 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a studio-quality three-mic array, and a six-speaker Spatial Audio sound system.

Apple M3 24-inch iMac features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip from Apple. From creating presentations to gaming, you’ll fly through work and play. The all-in-one desktop design is strikingly thin, comes in four vibrant colors, and becomes the centerpiece of any room. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display features 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors. Everything from streaming movies to editing photos is vivid and colorful.

