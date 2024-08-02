Gold and silver Google Pixel Watch 2 models drop to Prime Day pricing today at $270 (Reg. $350)

The Pixel Watch 3 is inbound soon with a new larger 45mm size, potential price hikes on the LTE versions, and require newer Android handsets, but that also means the deals are flying hard on the still current-gen Pixel Watch 2. We saw the standard black model fall to $269.99 shipped for Amazon’s big shopping bonanza last month, but it has now dropped the silver and gold case models down to the same $269.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this is $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for both models. This deal undercuts the big-time Google Summer sale by $20, with the only other deal we have seen for less landing as a somewhat targeted promotion that had Google emailing out $100 coupons to select customers. 

Just for comparison’s sake, the upcoming Pixel 3 will come in two flavors, a 41mm model like the featured deals above and a larger 45mm. The smaller size is expected to carry a $349 MSRP while the larger of two will jump to $399. The LTE versions of both are expected to land at $449 and $499. 

We certainly wouldn’t blame you for holding out until the new models debut instead of jumping on the Pixel Watch 2, but if pricing on the new wearables are anything like the current model, it will be a long while before you can snag one at $270. 

The Pixel Watch 2’s recycled aluminum cases house three new sensors with the ability to track heart rate, skin temperature, stress levels, and more. The Always-on display highlights workout data alongside staple Google apps, like Calendar, Maps, and Gmail right on your wrist with up to 24-hour battery life. 

Everything you need to know about the Pixel Watch 3 is right here with some highlight features you’ll want to scope out waiting in the list below:

Pixel Watch 2 features: 

The Pixel Watch 2 comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management; 100% recycled light aluminum housing makes it comfortable to wear. The all-new heart rate sensor and Google AI combine for Fitbit’s most spot-on heart rate tracking yet, so you can get more precise health and fitness info. 

