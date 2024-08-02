New low delivers $300 in savings on HP’s latest OmniBook X Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite at $900

As a part of its limited-time 48-hour flash sale, Best Buy is now offering HP’s new OmniBook X Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite for $899.99 shipped. This particular laptop has been fetching its full $1,200 price since it debuted weeks ago alongside other new Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptops. Only once before today have we tracked a discount on this new Copilot+ machine, but today’s deal steps it up with a solid 25% discount, dropping it $100 below its previous all-time low. This is the lowest price we can find for the OmniBook X laptop, so grab it before the limited-time flash sale ends this Saturday.

The HP OmniBook X is one of the newest Copilot+ PCs out there that are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chipset with an advanced NPU. Just like the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge that’s also discounted to $1,000 right now from its usual price of $1,350, this one also sports a touchscreen panel that let’s you interact with its 2.2K 14-inch display for a more immersive experience. A dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard, support for Wi-Fi 7, and a thin and light form-factor complete the package here for a sweet price.

If you are looking for alternatives to HP’s OmniBook X, then consider scooping the deal that drops Apple’s M2 MacBook Air down to $799 from $999 on Amazon.

HP Omnibook X Copilot+ PC features:

The Snapdragon X Elite Processor powering Copilot+ PCs ushers in a new era of performance, intelligence, and power efficiency for creators, collaborators, and engineers alike. Get astonishing processing speeds and power efficiency from a record-breaking CPU and NPU.

Control your words, applications, and ideas right from the Corning Gorilla Glass NBT screen. The Eyesafe Certified Display protects your eyes from harmful blue light, without sacrificing the color broadness you need for color-rich entertainment and visual content projects.

Experience speedy and responsive performance with the power efficient LPDDR5X memory. Designed to support higher data rates with less latency, plus faster file transfers and application load.

Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive.

