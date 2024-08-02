Official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6 cases and screen protectors hit new lows from $20

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 are out in the wild now and we are tracking some solid deals today on the official Samsung cases and screen protectors. Starting from $20, Best Buy is now offering some of the very first straight up cash deals on the official accessories with free shipping for My Best Buy members (free to sign up right here). You can see all of the price drops on this landing page, but be sure to head below for a closer look at the deals. 

While just about all of the cases are still up at full price on Amazon, the deals are flowing over at Best Buy right now on the clear cases, the silicone models, Kindsuit, and the official Fold 6 Pen Case. You’re looking at up to 20% off across the board here as part of Best Buy’s latest Samsung accessory sale, which also includes plenty of chargers, power banks, and more. All of these cases are still up at the full price on Samsung’s site right now as well. 

Galaxy Z Flip 6 accessory deals:

Galaxy Z Fold 6 accessory deals:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Clear Case features:

Flex protection that’s so chic and sleek that you’ll forget the case is even on. Slide your Galaxy Z Flip6 into a barely visible armor that shows off your phone’s original design. Show off the premium design of your Galaxy Z Flip6 with the Clear Case. Help protect your device stylishly and confidently anywhere you go as you use the easy-carrying ring on the back.

