TCL’s 2024 85-inch 144Hz VRR mini-LED Google TV drops to Amazon low at $800 off

While you can score the 2023 model at $1,700 right now, Amazon has now dropped the 2024 TCL 85-inch QM85 QLED 4K Smart mini-LED Google TV down to $2,199.67 shipped. This one debuted a few months ago at $3,000 and still regularly fetches as much via Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $2,445. Today’s offer knocks $800 off the MSRP to deliver a new Amazon all-time low on one of the brand’s top-of-line models.

The latest TCL 85-inch QM85 features the brand’s metal “bezel-less design for a true flagship TV experience” alongside a mini-LED treatment, Dolby Vision IQ, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness with a native 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz Variable Refresh Rate). A solid option for movies, sports, TV shows, and gaming, the Game Accelerator 240 delivers “more responsive gameplay without lag” joining the low-latency Auto Game Mode (ALLM) with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro tech.

From there, it also lands in your home theater with “advanced” spatial audio processing, Wi-Fi 6, support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear alongside Apple AirPlay 2 casting, and four HDMI inputs.

If the 85-incher is just too big, or you would prefer to save some cash on the less premium solutions, scope out the discounted pricing on the rest of the brands 2024 Q6 models below instead:

TCL 2024 Q6 smart TV deals:

TCL QM85 QLED 4K Smart mini-LED Google TV features:

TCL QM8 Q-Class QD-Mini LED Smart TVs combine stunning 4K HDR and advanced Quantum Dot Mini-LED technology in a 360° metal bezel-less design for a true flagship TV experience. With the QLED PRO technology and HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details. TCL’s High Brightness ULTRA Direct LED Backlight produces up to 5,000 nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. QD-Mini LED, with up to 5,000+ zones, adapts to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ PRO Processor, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience.

