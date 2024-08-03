Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cell with the high-end steel case now up to $400 off from $299

Walmart recently launched some massive price drops on Apple Watch Series 8 and many of these deals have returned in select configurations with some real highlights being the stainless steel case models. These offerings fetch a serious premium, but with today’s deals you’re looking at up to $400 off the original prices here:
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $349 (Reg. $749)
- Silver Stainless Steel, Silver Milanese Loop
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $299 (Reg. $549)
- Gold Stainless Steel, Starlight Sport Band
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $299 (Reg. $399)
- Graphite Stainless Steel, Midnight Sport Band
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm $349 (Reg. $749)
- Silver Stainless Steel Case, White Sport Band
Well it’s definitely not a Series 9, and it’s certainly not the Series 10 that will arrive this fall, but it is still a capable wearable that’s seeing some massive deals right now. It is also ready to receive the latest watchOS updates for what will likely be years to come – the new watchOS 11 reaches all the way back to Series 6.
The Series 8 models on sale today come in both sizes with the your choice of stainless steel case color – Graphite, Gold, and Silver, each of which with a nice matching Apple Sport Band or Milanese Loop. That’s of course alongside all of the expected fitness/health tracking – you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, and track temperature changes, leverage Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics.
Apple Watch Series 8 features:
- Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app
- Take an ECG anytime, anywhere
- Get high and low heart rate, and irregular rhythm notifications
- Advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection
- Enhanced Workout app with more advanced metrics and ways to train
- Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
- The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance and swimproof design, and increased durability for fitness and activity
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!