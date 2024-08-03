Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cell with the high-end steel case now up to $400 off from $299

Walmart recently launched some massive price drops on Apple Watch Series 8 and many of these deals have returned in select configurations with some real highlights being the stainless steel case models. These offerings fetch a serious premium, but with today’s deals you’re looking at up to $400 off the original prices here:

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $349 (Reg. $749) Silver Stainless Steel, Silver Milanese Loop

(Reg. $749) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $299 (Reg. $549) Gold Stainless Steel, Starlight Sport Band

(Reg. $549) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $299 (Reg. $399) Graphite Stainless Steel, Midnight Sport Band

(Reg. $399) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm $349 (Reg. $749) Silver Stainless Steel Case, White Sport Band

(Reg. $749)

Well it’s definitely not a Series 9, and it’s certainly not the Series 10 that will arrive this fall, but it is still a capable wearable that’s seeing some massive deals right now. It is also ready to receive the latest watchOS updates for what will likely be years to come – the new watchOS 11 reaches all the way back to Series 6.

The Series 8 models on sale today come in both sizes with the your choice of stainless steel case color – Graphite, Gold, and Silver, each of which with a nice matching Apple Sport Band or Milanese Loop. That’s of course alongside all of the expected fitness/health tracking – you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, and track temperature changes, leverage Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate, and irregular rhythm notifications

Advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection

Enhanced Workout app with more advanced metrics and ways to train

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance and swimproof design, and increased durability for fitness and activity

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!