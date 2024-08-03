Rare deal brings Prime Day pricing back on the new Sonos Roam 2 AirPlay Smart Speaker at $143

Macy’s is now offering a rare deal on the new Sonos Roam 2 Ultra Portable Smart Speaker at $143.20 shipped. This deal is live on both the black and white modelsRegularly $179, Regularly $179, this is nearly 20% off the going rate on a brand new speakers from a brand that rarely offers deals on new releases – this is the second price drops we have tracked since release, coming within $0.20 of the Prime Day Amazon all-time low. This model debuted back in late March at the same time as the brand’s new Sonos Ace ANC headphones (here’s our full hands-on review) as an updated version with some marked improvements over the previous-generation model we will touch on below.

Alongside more of the high-quality sound reproduction we know and love from the brand, Sonos has made some improvements to the experience here this time around. Firstly, you now longer need to hook up Sonos app and your Wi-Fi before it can be taken out on the go. And next, Sonos says it has improved the battery quality here overall – while it still offers 10 hours of playback per charge, there is, according to the brand, a better, longer-lasting battery installed that should hold its max charge for longer.

Get up to 10 hours of non-stop playback. Use the power button to save battery life, and efficiently charge with the included USB-C cable and any compatible power adapter.

All of that joins IP67 dust- and water-proof action alongside AirPlay connectivity and the brand’s Sound Swap tech to pass audio between your Sonos speakers.

Sonos Roam 2 features:

Precision-engineered drivers produce size-defying clarity and bass

Ultra compact and lightweight so you can bring Sonos sound anywhere

Durable, IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ready for outdoor adventures

Rechargeable battery gives you up to 10 hours of listening time

Automatic Trueplay fine-tunes the sound for each new environment

Hands-free ease with Sonos Voice Control and Amazon Alexa

Versatile design can be stood upright or laid on its side

