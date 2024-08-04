Belkin’s new 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Pad with removable Apple Watch charger sees first deal at $105 low

We spotted one of Belkin’s latest Qi2 charging solutions back in late June on Amazon for the first time, and now it is seeing its first deal. Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2 15W down at $105.45 shipped in white. Regularly $130, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked since we first spotted this model on Amazon a couple months ago now. The latest run of chargers from Belkin is slightly odd/confusing in that they all sort have the same name, but this is the latest flat version with a pair of wireless chargers on the main pad alongside a removable Apple Watch charger on the side.

On one side of the main charging pad here you’ll find a 15W Qi2 landing pad for iPhone right next to a 5W pad for AirPods or other wireless charging earbuds cases. To the right of that, a removable USB-C Apple Watch charger connects to the side of the unit to deliver 5W of juice to your Cupertino wearable. This charger can be pulled off of the main unit and used in just about any USB-C port you might find yourself with access to – a wall charger, the side of your MacBook, and so on.

The desktop, end table, and travel-friendly charging solution also ships with a 2-year warranty, a 30W wall adapter, and a USB-C cable to plug it in – no extras needed here.

Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad features:

Place your phone on this pad for up to 15W fast charging Qi2 for iPhone plus MagSafe compatibility, even with the case on. Plus, you get 5W of simultaneous charging for AirPods while the 5W Qi pad charges your Apple Watch. Ready for use right out of the box with a 30W PSU and 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable included, this compact wireless charging pad is made with the latest standard Qi2 technology with magnets – ensuring a fast charge every time. A slim, lightweight design makes this the perfect compact charger for your travels – slipping easily into your bag or carry-on. Plus, a detachable USB-C Apple Watch Puck adds even more convenience for travel and storage.

