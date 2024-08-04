Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra just hit a new all-time low to undercut Prime Day deal at $949 ($350 off)

There’s no telling how long this deal is going to last folks, but Amazon has now dropped the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Grey down to $949 shipped. This is the regularly $1,300 256GB model seeing a sizable $350 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. While the purple model has jumped back up to full price and the Titanium Black is now back down to the Prime Day price at $975, the gray edition is sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, undercutting the Prime Day offer by $20. It looks as though it could jump back up to full price at any time though. All colorways are sitting at the full $1,300 via the official Samsung site.

You’re looking at the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the latest, current-generation flagship handset from the brand, as likely already know.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to run the 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as the Nightography-ready 200MP and 100x zoom cameras. AI-powered features are at the ready, including the Live Translate action Samsung has been basting about a lot lately and the new Circle to Search at the helm – “use Circle to Search with Google to get the answer; With S24 Series, circle it on your screen and learn more.”

Another perk of the Ultra model here is the included S Pen for all your handwritten note and doodling needs – it also houses nicely right into the side of the device too.

While still a ways out, here’s what we know so far about the next-generation S25 devices:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features:

Do more with the most epic Galaxy yet. Wondering where the cool museum that your favorite influencer visited is located? Simply Circle to Search with Google and start planning your own trip to the Louvre. Then get ready to experience local flavors by calling ahead with Live Translate³ to make a reservation in French, even if all you know is “Bonjour.” Capture every detail of your candlelight meal with impressive Nightography and zoom in to see the live violinist playing across the room.

